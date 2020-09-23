A Community Walk Against Sex Trafficking in Waite Park on Saturday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An event to help bring awareness and unite against sex trafficking will happen this Saturday in Waite Park.

“A Walk Together – Uniting Against Sex Trafficking” is an event that will help raise money for and bring awareness to the work of the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center.

The 3-mile walk will begin at 9 a.m. and walkers will go around River’s Edge Park and back to Shear Dynamics, where there will be educational table, speaker and live music.

Registration begins Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the Shear Dynamics Salon. The registration per person is $35 and participants who sign up this week will receive walk t-shirts.

For more information on the event and where to register, visit their website here.

