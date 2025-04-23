A new K9 joins the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office K9 Division

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

STEARNS CTY., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office announced a new addition to their K9 division.

K9 Porter serves as an additional Bloodhound to the team, taking over the duties of K9 Fredie.

Porter will be joining Deputy Laura Berg’s team with K9 Storm.

The purchase of Porter, training, and the acquisition of a specially equipped K9 squad vehicle were made possible through community donations and various fundraising efforts.