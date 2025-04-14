A shooting in Waite Park that killed two is under investigation

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Two adults were killed in a shooting incident in Waite Park on Saturday afternoon.

Waite Park Police responded to reports of possible gunshots at approximately 2 p.m. on April 12, 2025, at a residence in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.

Upon arrival, two children exited the home unharmed before entering the home.

Inside the residence, officers located two adult victims who were pronounced dead at the scene. No officers discharged their weapons at the time of the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.