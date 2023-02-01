A Truck And Snow Plow Crash Into Each Other In Waite Park

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A truck and snow plow crashed into each other on Highway 15 in Waite Park Wednesday morning.

Image Credit: Google Maps

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at around 9:40 a.m. a truck and snow plow were traveling south bound on Highway 15 before crashing into each other at the 33rd St. exit near Tech High School.

Thirty-eight-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Brainerd, Minnesota was traveling in his truck before colliding with a snow plow being driven by 51-year-old James Streit of Saint Augusta.

Streit is being treated at CentraCare- St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries while Hanson left the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol reports the conditions were dry and the case is believed to be closed.