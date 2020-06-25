Abby Thiessen Signs A Contract With Leksands IF of SDHL

Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

Abby Thiessen, one of the Huskies women’s hockey team’s alternate captain for the 2019-20 season, has signed a professional contract with Leksands IF of the SDHL.

Thiessen played her final three seasons of collegiate hockey with the Huskies after playing her freshman season with the now defunct North Dakota women’s hockey program. During her time at SCSU, the defender played in over one hundred games while scoring upwards of thirty points.

The SDHL is the top women’s league in Sweden, which plays from September until the playoffs completion in March.

Last season, Leksands IF finished in eighth place out of ten teams avoiding relegation. Relegation in the SDHL is similar to the relegation system of a lot of different soccer leagues.

Photo by SCSU Athletics