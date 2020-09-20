Absentee Ballot Drop Off Locations For Stearns County

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

For absentee ballot voters the mail in period has begun while the drop off locations will open Monday, Sept. 20th.

You may return the ballot in-person at any one of the locations in Stearns County. You must bring the ballot inside to an election judge to make sure the information on the ballot is filled out correctly.

The drop off locations are listed below:

City of Melrose, 225 1st St. NE

Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

City of Sauk Centre City, 320 Oak St. S

Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

City of Paynesville, 221 Washburne Ave.

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

City of Kimball, 1 Main St. N

Monday and Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

City of Holdingford, 420 Main St

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

If you have not received an absentee ballot you can request an application at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote.