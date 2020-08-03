Absentee Balloting Locations

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

More options are now available for absentee voters in Stearns County. Starting Tuesday, August 4th all residents of Stearns County will be able to vote at the following locations:

Stearns County Administration Center, Auditor’s Office, 705 Courthouse Square, downtown St. Cloud

Stearns County Service Center, West License Center, 3301 County Road 138, Waite Park

Melrose City Hall, 225 1st ST NE, Melrose

All three absentee voter locations will be open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday August 8th, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Saturday August 8th any voters in Albany, Avon, Cold Spring, Paynesville, Sartell, St. Cloud, St. Augusta, St. Joseph, Sauk Centre and Waite Park may vote in person at their city office during their normal office hours as well as Saturday August 8th.

For mail-in absentee ballots hop online at mnvotes.org or contact the Auditor-Treasurer’s office and the application will be mailed or faxed to you.

If you have any questions please contact the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer’s office at 320.656.3920, or by email at elections@co.stearns.mn.us.