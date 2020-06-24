Absentee Voting For Primary Begins Friday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns County residents will be allowed to vote for the August 11th Primary beginning Friday through absentee voting.

Residents who are looking to vote by absentee should request a ballot online at mnvotes.org or contact the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer’s office for an application.

The ballot will be mailed with instructions on how to complete the process and return to the Stearns County Election Office.

Residents still have the option to vote in-person at two locations later in August where masks will not be required for voters, but still encouraged.