Sep 15, 2020
How To Register to Vote By Absentee In Stearns County
By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director
Starting September 18th, absentee voting will be open for the November 3rd general election.
Many are affected by COVID-19 and are encouraged to request their absentee ballot at mnvotes.org.
To vote absentee by mail you can visit the link above or contact the Auditor-Treasurer’s office to have an application mailed or faxed to you.
If you are voting absentee in person then grab your mask and head to either of these two locations from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday Oct.26th through Friday Oct. 30th and Saturday, October 31st from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm.
- Stearns County Administration Center, Auditor’s Office, 705 Courthouse Square, St. Cloud.
- Stearns County Service Center, Election Office, 3301 County Road 138, Waite Park.
For updates on absentee locations visit the Stearns County website.