How To Register to Vote By Absentee In Stearns County

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Starting September 18th, absentee voting will be open for the November 3rd general election.

Many are affected by COVID-19 and are encouraged to request their absentee ballot at mnvotes.org.

To vote absentee by mail you can visit the link above or contact the Auditor-Treasurer’s office to have an application mailed or faxed to you.

If you are voting absentee in person then grab your mask and head to either of these two locations from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday Oct.26th through Friday Oct. 30th and Saturday, October 31st from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm.

Stearns County Administration Center, Auditor’s Office, 705 Courthouse Square, St. Cloud.

Stearns County Service Center, Election Office, 3301 County Road 138, Waite Park.

For updates on absentee locations visit the Stearns County website.