Adopt-A-Classroom in Your Area This Fall to Help Teachers in Central MN

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation is kicking off its 12th Adopt-A-Classroom Project as kids in Central Minnesota go back to school this week.

Organizers say you can “adopt” a classroom by making a tax deductible donation of $250 to help with needed classroom supplies. Teachers are known to spend hundreds of dollars providing basic classroom products to their students.

LEAF notes that in 2021 the St. Cloud Community helped to make $38,000 for 152 classrooms in Central Minnesota.

To adopt a classroom or to learn more about the Adopt-A-classroom project, visit the LEAF District 742 website.