Aerosol Paint Can Ignites Tent and Injures Four in Maple Lake

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says four people are injured after an aerosol paint can started a tent on fire.

The fire happened just before 9 p.m. on Sunday in Maple Lake.

Officers say they responded to 460 Ash Avenue South and found two women and two teen girls all with burn injuries.

One of the women says she was using an aerosol paint can for an art project when the can ignited after fumes came into contact with an insect repellant candle reportedly just outside the tent.

All four people were inside the tent when it caught on fire.

They were all brought to local hospitals with injuries ranging from second degree to minor burns.

Their names are not being released at this time.