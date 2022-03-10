African StoryTelling Community Event Saturday at St. Cloud Library

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

You have a chance to listen, learn and have fun with your kids at an African Storytelling event at the St. Cloud Library this Saturday.

The Fred Yiran Legacy event involves several local organizations and is happening from noon to 4 p.m.

The Boys and Girls Clubs, Great River Regional Library, Great River Children’s Museum, Minnesota Arts Board, and the Central Minnesota Arts Board are hosting African Storytelling, Readers Theater, African drumming, dance and a display of children’s art.

The event will be held in person, and will be livestreamed, and is free and open to the public.