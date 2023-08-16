Air Quality Alert Issued for All of Minn. Thursday, Friday

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an air quality alert for all of Minn. on Thursday and Friday.

The alert will take effect at midnight on Thursday and end at 11 p.m. on Friday.

The Agency says air quality is expected to reach the red category across northeast and east central Minn., which includes the St. Cloud area.

Red air quality is considered unhealthy for everyone.

The rest of the state is expected to reach the orange quality, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Everyone should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors. Sensitive groups should avoid it entirely.

The alert is caused by Canadian wildfire smoke.