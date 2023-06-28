Air Quality Alert Issued Through Thursday, June 29

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for southern, east central and northeast Minn. Tuesday.

The alert is in effect until Thursday at midnight.

The Agency says the quality index is expected to reach the red category across east central and southern Minn., a level considered unhealthy for everyone.

This area includes the Twin Cities metro, Albert Lea, Rochester, Hinckley, Winona, Duluth and the tribal nations of Prairie Island, Mille Lacs and Fond du Lac.

The expected orange category includes Marshall, Worthington, Mankato, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs and Grand Portage.

Sensitive groups in the orange area should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.