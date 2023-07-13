Air Quality Alert to Affect All of Minn. Friday, Saturday

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert Thursday for all of Minn.

The alert is due to a band of smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and British Columbia.

The quality of air is expected to be in the orange category.

Children, the elderly and people with respiratory disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion in this category.

The alert is in effect from 8 a.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Agency suggests to keep windows closed and reduce outdoor burning, vehicle trips and vehicle idling.