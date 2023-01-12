Al Loehr Veterans & Community Studio Apartments Sustain Fire Damage

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The three-story Al Loehr Veterans apartment complex located at 4055 12th Street North in St. Cloud caught on fire early Thursday morning.

Image credit: Google maps

Acting Battalion Chief Pat Ellering reports that at roughly 2 a.m. fire alarms went off and there were reports of smoke on the first floor.

While there were no injuries to anyone, there is an estimated $20,000 of building damage and $5,000 in belongings lost.

The case is still under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.