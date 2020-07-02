Albany Boy Injured In Dirt Bike Crash Wednesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a boy who crashed his dirt bike on Wednesday.

Just after 4:15 p.m. deputies arrived at the scene near County Road 17 in Holding Township. A witness who called 911 says the 15-year-old from Albany lost control of his bike after the rear wheel locked up.

The boy was wearing a helmet and was taken to the Melrose Hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.