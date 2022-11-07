Albany Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Stearns County

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

An Albany man died last Friday morning in a single car crash near Clearwater.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department was called just after 7:30 a.m. with a report of a one-vehicle rollover with someone possibly pinned underneath the vehicle. The location was west of Warner County Park on County Road 44 in Lynden Township.

Image provided

When deputies arrived they discovered an SUV in the north ditch resting on the driver’s side, approximately 40 feet from the road. Deputies found a deceased man pinned underneath the vehicle. He was later identified at 34-year-old Christopher Gutknecht of Albany. Gutknecht appeared to have been traveling south on County 44 prior going off of the road. They believe the vehicle hit an approach and flipped. Authorities also believe he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

County officials also note that this section of County Road 44 is located between two sharp curves.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clearwater Fire and Rescue. The crash remains under investigation.