SCPD Investigates stabbing of two victims; three teens in custody

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Three teens are in custody with charges related to riot and assault after allegedly stabbing two 18-year-old male victims.

Around 10:06 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, SCPD officers were dispatched to a stabbing in the 500 block of 9th Avenue North.

Investigation revealed a physical fight at the location that resulted in two 18-year-old men sustaining stab wounds that were non-life-threatening.

One of the victims was transported to the St. Cloud Emergency Room for treatment.

Three suspects were later identified by investigators, including 19-year-old Nasrudin Sirad, 19-year-old Idris Muse, and a 17-year-old male.

On Friday, July 10, officers located all three suspects and arrested them.

The three teens are being held in custody, charged with 2nd degree riot and 1st or 2nd degree assault.

The cases are being actively investigated by CIU investigators. Residents in the area are encouraged to check exterior cameras and notify the St. Cloud Police Department of any footage related to the incident.