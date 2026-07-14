Missing man located after extensive search when he went missing

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

STEARNS CTY, Minn. — A man who went missing on Saturday, July 11, was found that night after an extensive search.

According to a media release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a missing person from a farm site located on County Road 9 in Farming Township.

According to the media release, officers were told he was last seen walking on a field road several hours prior.

An extensive search was conducted, including the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from Chain of Lakes, Richmond, Albany, and Avon.

K-9 units from the Sauk Centre Police Department, Stearns County, and Northstar also assisted in the search.

Plane and helicopter search teams were called into the search from the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, as well as drone teams from the Sartell Police Department, St. Cloud Police Department, and Stearns County.

A dive team was also utilized to search in the areas of water on the property, and ATV search and rescue teams conducted land searches of the area.

Around 10:52 p.m., a drone operator with SCPD located a heat signature in the corn field. Officers then responded to the area and were able to locate the missing man.

Officers provided medical care until the Mayo ambulance arrived and transported him to the St. Cloud Hospital.