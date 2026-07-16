SCPD investigates early morning assault that took place on Saturday, July 11

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating an assault that took place in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South on Saturday, July 11.

Around 3:19 a.m. that morning, officers responded to a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers learned the victim, a 23-year-old woman of Sauk Rapids, was assaulted by two female suspects.

According to the media release from SCPD, the suspects were acquaintances of the victim, and the assault is believed not to be a random incident.

The assault took place in the parking lot of a business in the area. Nearby businesses include Go For It Gas and New York Gyro.

The victim sustained substantial injuries that are non-life-threatening and later received medical attention at St. Cloud Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.