Alcohol Involved Crash Hospitalizes Princeton Woman

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Police say an alcohol involved crash seriously injured a Princeton woman in Sherburne County.

The crash happened on Highway 169 in Livonia Twp. around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police say 37-year-old Joshua Born of Medford and 39-year-old Carmen Currier of Princeton collided at 273rd Avenue when both vehicles went into the ditch and rolled.

Officers transported Currier to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries from the crash.

Born suffered minor injuries.

Police say Currier did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol was also involved.