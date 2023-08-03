Alcohol-Involved Highway 241 Crash Injures Two

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Police say an alcohol-involved crash in Wright County left a St. Michael woman seriously hurt.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in St. Michael.

Wright County Sheriffs say 38-year-old Jontelle Westberry of St. Michael traveled east on Highway 241 when she and 52-year-old Leo Furcht of St. Michael collided.

Police say they found alcohol in Furcht’s system at the time of the crash.

Officers transported to Westberry to the Maple Grove Hospital where she is being treated for life threatening injuries.

Furcht suffered minor injuries.