Alexandria Man Hits Barrier on Interstate 94 Near Melrose

KVSC staff report

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident that happened on December 26th on Interstate 94.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on I-94 West in Stearns County in Melrose Township. Seventy-five-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach of Alexandria was driving when he went off the Interstate and struck the cable median barrier.

He was not seriously injured but was taken to CentraCare of Melrose. The State Patrol reports he was not wearing a seat belt and the roads were dry at the time of the accident.