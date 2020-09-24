All-Way Stop for Highway 23 Project Starting Sept. 28

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Drivers on Highway 23 in east St. Cloud and Foley will need to prepare to stop as they approach a temporary ‘All-Way Stop’ at the intersection of Highway 23/Highway 95/15th Street NE the week of September 28th.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the ‘All-Way Stop’ is estimated to last one week so crews can install a new signal system.

The signal system is part of a larger $3.8 million project to help improve access and safety along four miles of Highway 23.

MnDOT expects the project to be completed in late-October.