Alleged Drunken Driver Steals Construction Truck and Crashes in North St. Cloud

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a possible intoxicated driver stole a truck and crashed it after being involved in a pursuit Monday morning.

Authorities say they received a report of a possible drunk driver in St. Wendel Township just before 11 a.m. on County Road 4. Deputies tried to stop the car but the driver left the roadway and drove through several yards in west St. Cloud.

Image credit: Google maps

The deputy did not chase the car and began to survey the area. While surveying, a group of construction workers waved down the patrol and told them it was their truck that had been stolen.

Sartell Police officers then located the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it. The suspect failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and 10th Street North in St. Cloud.

Both drivers received unknown injuries from the crash and were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital.