Allegiant Airlines Announces Winter Flights from St. Cloud Regional Airport

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Allegiant Airlines, which operates out of the St. Cloud Regional Airport, is returning next fall for their seasonal flights.

Flights to Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona and Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, Florida will start back up again for next fall and winter season.

Image: St. Cloud Regional Airport

Airport officials announced in a media release schedules to both destinations will be twice weekly, non-stop starting late fall/early winter through mid-February 2023. Routes will generally be Wednesdays and Saturdays to Arizona, and Sundays and Thursdays to Florida.

The 2021-22 winter season, which ran last October through this month had the second most-ever passengers, returning to numbers prior to the pandemic of 2018-19 season.