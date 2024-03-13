AmeriCorps needs high school graduates for summer program

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — For the second year in a row, Summer Impact Corps, an AmeriCorps program, will recruit 500 Minnesotans to make a difference in local communities over the summer.

Recruitment launched this week for high school graduates 17-years-old and older who are passionate about community issues. These include: youth development, climate leadership and housing insecurity.

Members serve 35 to 40 hours per week and earn a biweekly stipend of $6,600 plus other financial benefits.

The 12-week program will start in June. Applications close May 8.

To learn more and apply, visit ampact.us/summer.