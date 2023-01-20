Anhorn, Cruikshank and Krannila Nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Max Steigauf / Sports Director

It is no secret that St. Cloud State’s men’s hockey team has had a magical season so far and three players for the Huskies are being recognized as a result. On Thursday Dylan Anhorn, Grant Cruikshank and Jami Krannila were nominated for the Hobey Baker Award.

The Hobey Baker Award is the award for the best NCAA hockey player voted on by the fans. To be considered for the award players need to show a strength of character on and off the ice; contribute to the success of their team, and show integrity and sportsmanship.

Dylan Anhorn waits for the puck against Colorado College Photo Credit: Kaitlyn Zuehl

Dylan Anhorn transferred to St. Cloud this year from Union and has anchored one of the best blue lines in the country. He currently leads St. Cloud defensemen in in scoring with 23 points. earlier this year Anhorn won NCHC defensemen of the week when he contributed five points in the Huskies sweep over St. Thomas.

Grant Cruikshank celebrates with the dog pound after scoring a goal against Mankato by Kaitlyn Zuehl Grant Cruikshank

Grant Cruikshank also transferred to St. Cloud this season from the University of Minnesota. Cruikshank has been the heartbeat of the Huskies offense this season scoring a career high 15 goals in the first half of this season which is third most in the NCAA. When Cruikshank scores the Huskies have gone 11-3-0 in the first half. Cruikshank also was honored by the NCHC winning the NCHC forward of the week award when the Huskies Swept Minnesota State Mankato on homecoming. Cruikshank scored three goals and assisted on another two for a five point weekend.

Jami Krannila navigates the puck in the offensive zone against Colorado College. Phot Credit: Kaitlyn Zuehl

Finally, the spark of this team Jami Krannila was also nominated for the “Hobey”. Krannila has put together his third consecutive season of 20 or more points. Krannila has the most points on the team with 25. Taking a deeper look at those points you’ll see a healthy mix of eleven goals and 14 assists. Jami has also scored in bunches this season leading the team in multi-point games with nine.

This is the second Straight year where St. Cloud has had three players nominated for the Hobey Baker award. Last year Nick Perbix, Kevin Fitzgerald and Easton Broadzinski were nominated last season, but none of them made the finalists list. The only Husky to win was Drew LeBlanc when he won it in 2013 scoring 13 goals, and 37 assists for a 50-point season. Voting for the award has already started, and you can vote for players at hobeybaker.com. The first round of voting runs until March 5 and on March 10 the finalists will be announced.