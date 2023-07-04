Jul 4, 2023
Annual SummerFest to be Held on Saturday, July 15
Grace Jacobson / News Director
The annual SummerFest is coming up in Waite Park.
Sterling Park Assisted Living will host its annual SummerFest event on Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SummerFest is a fundraiser event for Alzheimer’s Association research and programs.
The event will take place on the Sterling Park campus.
There will be a car show, food trucks, vendor booths and a variety of entertainment.
Admission is free.
Raffle tickets will be sold at $2 apiece.
All money raised will be donated to the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in September.