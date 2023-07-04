Annual SummerFest to be Held on Saturday, July 15

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The annual SummerFest is coming up in Waite Park.

Sterling Park Assisted Living will host its annual SummerFest event on Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SummerFest is a fundraiser event for Alzheimer’s Association research and programs.

The event will take place on the Sterling Park campus.

There will be a car show, food trucks, vendor booths and a variety of entertainment.

Admission is free.

Raffle tickets will be sold at $2 apiece.

All money raised will be donated to the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in September.