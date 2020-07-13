Anoka-Ramsey Partners with St. Cloud State University for Bachelor’s Degree

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University has partnered with Anoka-Ramsey Community College in offering a four-year Bachelor of Elective Studies Degree in Special Education.

The Dean of Academic and Community Outreach, Shannon Kirkeide is excited for students to have the opportunity to complete a Bachelor’s degree through the partnership with St. Cloud State University.

This is the second for-year-degree to be offered in partnership with St. Cloud State University on the Anoka-Ramsey campuses.