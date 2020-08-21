Apartment Garages Catch Fire in Rockville Wednesday Night

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Multiple garages at an apartment complex caught fire on Wednesday in Rockville.

The Stearns County communications center received a call just after 7:30 p.m. from another renter who was walking by and noticed smoke coming from the garage.

When deputies arrived, the renter of the garage reported that he has last been inside the garage around 6 p.m.

Rockville Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire and no damage has been notified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.