Apollo Boys Pick Up First Conference Win in 2021

By: Jake Bedell / KVSC Sports Director / @Jake_Bedell91

St. Cloud Apollo picked up their first Central Lakes Conference Victory over Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday night with a 1-0 Win. It was just the second win of their young season, both coming by just one goal.

The first 20 minutes saw quite a bit of back-and-forth ball movement, with neither team succeeding in developing offensive pressure. Just around the 32-minute mark, the speedy Sabre forward Ethan McClellan took a pass from up the gut and scored. Unfortunately for Sartell-St. Stephen, McClellan was well offside, so the gal would not count. At the half, the game would remain tied nil-nil.

The second half started off much like the first, with both teams struggling to maintain possession in their offensive end. Then, finally, Apollo dumped a ball out of the mid-third deep into their offensive end, and gave chase. Well out of the box came Senior Sabres Goalkeeper Billy Vogt, intending to play the ball out. He was unable to corral the soccer ball, and in came streaking Eagles forward Hamza Mohamed as he broke free of Vogt, and chipped the ball into an empty goal for the 1-0 lead. Despite the best efforts of the Sabres following that goal, they were unable to tie the game on any of the four great chances they saw in the final 10 minutes.

Next up for the Eagles, they take on St. Cloud Tech on Thursday night. Apollo will have their eyes on a 3-Game win streak, and a .500 record to start the 2021 season. You can catch that game on the KVSC Sports Stream at 7pm. For Sartell-St. Stephen, they will head home to take on Fergus Falls at 5pm on Thursday.