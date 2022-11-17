Apollo High School Receiving $2-Million For Stadium Updates

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Area School Board of Education has approved two-million-dollars in funding to improve Apollo High School’s stadium.

District 742 officials say this will come from one-time funding with the intention of lessening the impact on taxpayers for a future referendum.

Additional projects that are scheduled for summer 2023 which were previously approved include:

• new classroom furniture in all classrooms

• new HVAC and LED lighting in C-wing

• roof replacement in B-wing

• resurfacing the tennis courts

Principal Justin Skaalerud says they are excited about work being done and are thankful for the school districts ongoing commitment to ensure that Apollo High School students have full access to learning opportunities.