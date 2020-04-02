April’s Showers Brings…Rainfall Volunteers?

April’s showers will bring…rainfall helpers? In the case of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, they are hoping this is true.

The DNR is looking for new volunteers to help monitor rainfall, in their own backyards.

The State Climatology Office is hopeful to find more volunteers to monitor the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. Volunteers will use a 4-inch rain gauge at home and submit their reports online.

Climatologist Pete Boulay says they need more volunteers to help fill gaps where people aren’t observing and reporting precipitation values.

Volunteers are needed outside the Twin Cities metro area, they will receive training on how to observe weather trends and how to submit their precipitation reports online. All training material is available online. You can also contact Pete Boulay at peter.boulay@state.mn.us.