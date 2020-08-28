Archery Deer Hunt Lottery Deadline This Afternoon

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Archery hunters in St. Cloud still have their chance to complete a deer hunt lottery application, which ends today at 3:30 p.m.

Applications are $10 and can be turned into the St. Cloud terminal’s Airport Administrative office.

If you are selected, you will get the chance to attend a mandatory hunter’s meeting next Thursday at 6 p.m.

Seven permits will be issued for the 2020 Deer Archery season and if your name if drawn, a permit fee of $5 must be paid before an archery permit will be issued.

The 2020 Archery Hunt season begins on September 19 and for more information and where to find an application, visit here