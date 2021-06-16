Area Arts Organizations Receiving $125,500 in Recovery Grants

By Jo McMullen / Reporter

Recovery for the arts and arts organizations in Central Minnesota are just beginning, and grants from the Central Minnesota Arts Board are helping in the transition from the pandemic’s impact.

Last week the CMAB awarded more than $125,000 in Arts Recovery Support grants to 13 area organizations. Most grants were $10,000 for qualified applicants, with the funds supporting rebuilding staff, reopening programs, modifying content for remote delivery and organizational stability efforts.

Recipients of the grant support include:

510 Art Lab,

Avon Hills Folk School

Buffalo Community Theater

Chamber Music Society of St Cloud,

Great River Chorale

Great River Educational Arts Theatre

herARTS in Action

Rose Hall Media Company “Lyricality “



“ Sinclair Lewis Foundation

SOAR Regional Arts

St. John’s University – Fine Arts

Wirth Center for Performing Arts

Youth Chorale of Central MN

The CMAB serves Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties by providing grants and professional development services to arts and community organizations, schools, government units and individuals.