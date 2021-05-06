Art in Motion Featuring Art of Anne Labovitz

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

You can meet the artist who created a major installation at Art in Motion in Holdingford this weekend.

The public is invited to an artist reception for Anne Labovitz Saturday. Organizer Lily Brutger says they’re excited to have this site-specific art installation in the gallery because it activates the space from floor to ceiling with over 1000 linear feet of vibrant painting.

She describes the art at show is immersive, approachable and connected to the outside world and is easily visible through the gallery windows. It features bright colors and playful forest-like forms and is a piece that can be explored by people of all ages.

Visitors can meet Labovitz from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Art in Motion, which is located on the Lake Wobegon Trail. It’s a new community arts facility that encourages bike riders and visitors to stop, relax and explore.