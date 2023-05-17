ATV Crash Hospitalizes South Haven Man

Jakub Blum / Reporter

A South Haven man is hospitalized with head injuries after crashing his ATV Saturday evening.

The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of an ATV crash at around 8:15 p.m. in Fairhaven Township’s Clearwater Forest Campground.

Deputies arrived on scene and found 41-year-old Nicholas Reis with injuries to his head.

Mayo Ambulance transported Reis to the St. Cloud Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.