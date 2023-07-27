ATV Crash Kills Otsego Man

By Alexander Fern / News Director

A man was killed after he lost control of an ATV and crashed into a ditch on Wednesday.

Wright County Authorities recieved a call around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday on a report of a male who hadn’t come home from an ATV ride. Authorities responded to the area of go was riding the ATV in the area of 7529 Labeaux Avenue NE in Otsego and located the cite of the crashed red Arctic Cat ATV.

63-year-old James Bistodeau of Otsego was riding the ATV when he lost control of the ATV and crashed.

Bistodeau was pronounced dead after attempted life saving measures were unsuccessful at the scene.

This investigation is closed and was deemed as only an accident.