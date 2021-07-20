ATV Crash Leaves One Dead in Stearns County Sunday

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call about a ATV crash with injuries in Farming Township on Sunday, July 18.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 42 and Clear Lake Road where it appeared the ATV left the roadway on the left side of the roadway, struck a drain, and became airborne.

Deputies learned the ATV was being driven by 62-year-old Robert Dingmann, of Richmond. Early investigation shows that Dingmann was not wearing a seatbelt and partially ejected from the vehicle. He was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.