Author Sheri Brenden to Discuss Title XI Pioneers at Sept. 28 St. Cloud City Hall Event for her Book “Break Point”

Grace Jacobson / News Director

One of the St. Cloud student athletes behind the groundbreaking 1972 federal court case that took on the unequal system of school athletics nationwide will be joining her sister in a book talk at St. Cloud City Hall.

As part of the Minnesota Writers Series, author of Break Point: Two Minnesota Athletes and the Road to Title IX Sheri Brenden will be talking with her sister, Peg Brenden, on Sept. 28 at St. Cloud City Hall.

Peg Brenden is one of the St. Cloud student athletes behind the 1972 federal court case.

Through newspaper coverage, court records and interviews, Brenden’s Break Point tells the true story of two teenage girls’ determination which led to a victory much greater than any high school championship.

The book talk will take place from 5-7 p.m. that Thursday.

Registration is required for this in-person free event.