Greater St. Cloud receives $50,000 FAME Catalyst Grant

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Institute has awarded Greater St. Cloud a $50,000 FAME Catalyst Grant.

The institution has recognized Central Minnesota as one of six regions in the county to launch a new chapter of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME).

According to a media release from Greater St. Cloud, the grant will help fund planning, research, and partnership-building for Minnesota’s first FAME USA chapter.

FAME is a workforce program funded by Toyota and led by the Manufacturing Institute that offers apprenticeship programs to train manufacturers through a combination of paid work experience and education.

According to the media release, the new FAME chapters will “create regional industry hubs to build durable talent pipelines for years to come.”

Once the chapter in St. Cloud is established, local manufacturers will partner with community colleges or technical schools to offer training and education.

The first cohort of students is expected to be selected for enrollment in spring 2027, with classes beginning that fall.