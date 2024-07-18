Authorities ask for help to find missing girl

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and St. Cloud Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Deputies say 16-year-old Griseida Maricelda Roldan Gomez was last seen in the city of St. Cloud on May 25, 2024.

Gomez is reported to be Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes, and gold framed front teeth.

She is 5-foot-4 and 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on Gomez’s whereabouts should contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240 or submit a tip through their website.