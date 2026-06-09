SCSU to deliver Twin Cities Graduate Programs at North Hennepin Community College

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University has announced that beginning in the Fall 2026 semester, Twin Cities Graduate Programs will be transferred to the North Hennepin Community College (NHCC) campus in Brooklyn Park.

The move will take place on Monday, August 3, according to a media release from SCSU Communications. These classes were previously offered at SCSU’s Plymouth location.

Graduate students taking courses at NHCC will have access to a wide range of campus amenities that weren’t offered at the Plymouth location.

Some of these include a fitness and recreation center, community and study spaces, library services, and on-site staff to help students connect with tutoring and mental health services.

“With growing demand for graduate education in the northwest metro, this partnership allows us to meet learners where they are by bringing advanced degree options closer to the communities we serve,” said NHCC President Dr. Rolando García.

All programs delivered at NHCC will remain SCSU programs, according to the release. Faculty, academic standards, admissions, advising, degrees, and tuition are not changing.

Current graduate students who may be affected by the change are being notified directly and will receive additional information in the coming weeks.

To see the full list of programs offered in the Twin Cities, visit, www.stcloudstate.edu/twincities.