Authorities Believe Distracted Driving Lead to Rollover Accident Monday Near Brooten

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Authorities believe distracted driving was a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash near Brooten Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 11:20 a.m. about the accident on County Road 18, just south of County Road 25. There was a report of injuries and that one of the vehicles had rolled.

Deputies learned 17-year-old Harley Roering of Belgrade crossed the center line as she was driving north on County Road 18. She hit a car driven by 35-year-old Pedro Zaragoza of Willmar before going into the east ditch and rolling her car.

Roering and her juvenile passenger were taken to the Glenwood Hospital for treatment of their injuries and Zaragoza was not injured.