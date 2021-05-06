UPDATE: Authorities Locate 93-Year-Old Big Lake Man

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

STORY UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

Authorities have located a 93-year-old man from Big Lake who went missing Thursday afternoon on his way to Elk River.

The Big Lake Police Department reports Roberto Sobalvarro, who suffers from dementia, was located safe in Stevens Point, Wisconsin just prior to 1 a.m. this morning.

Police reported he did not have a cell phone and his direction of travel was unknown since Elk River.

The Big Lake police department is thanking the public for their help in locating Sobalvarro.

Original story:

Local law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating a 93-year-old man from Big Lake who suffers from dementia.

The Big Lake Police Department is trying to locate Roberto Sobalvarro. He was last seen at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon on his way to Elk River.

Sobalvarro was driving a black 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with Minnesota license plate MZR928. Police say he does not have a cell phone and his direction of travel is unknown since Elk River. They also do not know what clothes he was wearing when he left his residence.

Similar vehicle

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Roberto Sobalvarro, you’re asked to call 911 or Sherburne County dispatch at 763-765-3500.