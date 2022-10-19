Authorities Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Believed To Be In Willmar

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Authorities are looking for a missing Owatanna teenage girl they believe may be with a relative in the Willmar area.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent out an alert looking about 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez who has been missing since September 13th. Owatanna police believe she may be with an adult man Carlos Castillo-Torez. He is a relative who lives in Willmar.

Missing Alexa Moreno-Lopez at left

The teenage girl is described as being 5′ 3” tall, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you see either of them, you’re asked to contact your local Law Enforcement Agency and Detective Derrik Quinlan at the Owatanna Police Department at 507-676-4177.