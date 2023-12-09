Avoid a misdemeanor this winter by removing snow properly, Stearns County

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — Are you depositing your snow removal wrong? If you are, you could get a misdemeanor for it in Stearns County.

The Stearns County Highway Department is reminding residents this winter that removing snow onto a public road may be punishable as a misdemeanor.

They say snow piles left on the road–even pushed across it–create a hazard for all drivers, which includes snowplows.

Any person found responsible for removing snow onto a road may also be liable in a civil lawsuit if damages or injuries occur as a result of the action.