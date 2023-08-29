Aug 29, 2023
Back-to-School Tips for Children, Parents
Grace Jacobson / News Director
August is National Back-to-School Month.
Wright County Health & Human Services offered some tips to parents and children for a great school year:
- Get plenty of rest. Roll bedtime back in 15-minute increments for an easier transition. At least a week before school starts, start an earlier bedtime routine.
- Children between the ages of 5 and 12 years of age need nine to 12 hours of sleep each night.
- Avoid electronics at least an hour before bedtime. The blue light from the screens can affect our bodies to “turn off” for the day and rest.
- Create a bedtime routine. This helps children wind down for the day and readies the body for sleep. Read a book, talk about the day, plans for tomorrow. Snuggle. Try some light stretching.
- Try to limit caffeine and/ or sugary items in the evening. These items can create excitability, which makes it more difficult to calm down.
- Set clothes out the night before. Children like to be involved in planning their day. Ensuring that you are prepared creates a less stressful morning.
- Eat a healthy breakfast.
- Attend school every day, unless you are ill, or an emergency arises.