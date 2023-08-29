Aug 29, 2023

Back-to-School Tips for Children, Parents

Grace Jacobson / News Director

August is National Back-to-School Month.

Wright County Health & Human Services offered some tips to parents and children for a great school year:

  • Get plenty of rest. Roll bedtime back in 15-minute increments for an easier transition. At least a week before school starts, start an earlier bedtime routine. 
  • Children between the ages of 5 and 12 years of age need nine to 12 hours of sleep each night.
  • Avoid electronics at least an hour before bedtime. The blue light from the screens can affect our bodies to “turn off” for the day and rest. 
  • Create a bedtime routine. This helps children wind down for the day and readies the body for sleep. Read a book, talk about the day, plans for tomorrow. Snuggle. Try some light stretching. 
  • Try to limit caffeine and/ or sugary items in the evening. These items can create excitability, which makes it more difficult to calm down.
  • Set clothes out the night before. Children like to be involved in planning their day.  Ensuring that you are prepared creates a less stressful morning. 
  • Eat a healthy breakfast. 
  • Attend school every day, unless you are ill, or an emergency arises.

